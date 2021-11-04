VNX Exchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One VNX Exchange coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VNX Exchange has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. VNX Exchange has a market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00050505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00232797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00099088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00011757 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004203 BTC.

VNX Exchange Coin Profile

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX Exchange

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX Exchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNX Exchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

