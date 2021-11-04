Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €237.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €237.00 ($278.82) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VOW3. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($311.76) price objective on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($335.29) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Volkswagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €269.29 ($316.81).

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €185.62 ($218.38) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €194.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €208.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.86. The company has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 12-month high of €252.20 ($296.71).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

