Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 1,696.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,337 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Vontier were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNT. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a PE ratio of 12.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vontier has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

