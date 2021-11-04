VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli Buys 15,000 Shares

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Director Beat Kahli acquired 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $171,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $118,700.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $112,100.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 15,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.52 per share, with a total value of $157,800.00.

On Friday, August 13th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.87 per share, with a total value of $59,350.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, Beat Kahli acquired 19,900 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $224,671.00.

NASDAQ:VOXX opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.32. VOXX International Co. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $27.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92. The stock has a market cap of $300.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.35.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. VOXX International had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 65,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in VOXX International by 100.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VOXX International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in VOXX International by 36.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VOXX International

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.