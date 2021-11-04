Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.
Shares of VYGR opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
