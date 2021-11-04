Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) PT Lowered to $4.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.73.

Shares of VYGR opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $151.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.21. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 4,922.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. 69.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

