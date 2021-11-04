Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target Increased to C$28.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wajax from C$31.00 to C$32.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Wajax from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $22.88 on Wednesday. Wajax has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $23.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.47.

Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.

