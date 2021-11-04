Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS.

NYSE WD traded up $7.91 on Thursday, hitting $141.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,593. Walker & Dunlop has a 1-year low of $63.61 and a 1-year high of $134.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day moving average is $107.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walker & Dunlop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.