Warburg Research Reiterates €87.00 Price Target for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)

Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

COP has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €89.00 ($104.71) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €82.50 ($97.06).

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €75.35 ($88.65) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €75.11 and a 200 day moving average price of €71.45. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

