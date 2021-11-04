Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $469,128.00

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Waves Enterprise coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000760 BTC on exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a total market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $469,128.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00083124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.59 or 0.00075632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.22 or 0.00102056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,659.50 or 0.99575273 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,546.96 or 0.07225798 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00022257 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. The official website for Waves Enterprise is wavesenterprise.com . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

