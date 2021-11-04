Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Thomas Netzer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wayfair alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Thomas Netzer sold 9 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total value of $2,482.83.

Shares of W stock opened at $268.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $260.28 and a 200 day moving average of $286.15. Wayfair Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.09 and a 1 year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.86.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.