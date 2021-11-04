Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Sells $14,798.70 in Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 58 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.15, for a total value of $14,798.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $11.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $268.90. 3,462,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,224. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.53, a PEG ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.09 and a one year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on W shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wayfair from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Wayfair by 1.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 55.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Wayfair by 0.4% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 18.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

