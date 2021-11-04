Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 1.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on W. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $380.00 to $321.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.27.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded down $14.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,224. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.15. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 81.44 and a beta of 2.92. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $221.09 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $1,017,649.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

