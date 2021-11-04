Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 108.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WBS traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Webster Financial has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Read More: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.