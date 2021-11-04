WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY21 guidance to $4.05-4.07 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.070 EPS.

WEC opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WEC. Argus upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

