WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WEC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.33.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

