Wedbush Boosts Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $30.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MTTR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Matterport alerts:

Shares of MTTR opened at $23.58 on Thursday. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $1,555,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $256,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $2,562,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Matterport in the third quarter valued at $438,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.