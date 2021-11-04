Wedbush Comments on Navient Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Navient in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $4.40 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NAVI. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

Navient stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. Navient has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 27.93, a current ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.77.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 441.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Navient by 54.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Navient by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.