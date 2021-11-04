Wedbush Weighs in on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) – Wedbush lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.75.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $86.00 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $179.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,504 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

