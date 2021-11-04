Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (COP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR: COP):

11/4/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/4/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

11/1/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

10/25/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

10/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €71.00 ($83.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

10/6/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/20/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.00 ($103.53) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

9/15/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €87.00 ($102.35) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

9/14/2021 – CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA was given a new €89.00 ($104.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €75.35 ($88.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,245. The business has a fifty day moving average of €74.98 and a 200 day moving average of €71.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 57.21. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 1-year high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.80.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

