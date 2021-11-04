Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Worldline (WRDLY)

Worldline (OTCMKTS: WRDLY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/3/2021 – Worldline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/3/2021 – Worldline was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2021 – Worldline had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/28/2021 – Worldline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/9/2021 – Worldline had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of WRDLY opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.45. Worldline SA has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Worldline SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.