Wei-Ming Shao Sells 4,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.55, for a total transaction of $3,106,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wei-Ming Shao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $743.71, for a total transaction of $743,710.00.

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $810.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $675.92 and its 200 day moving average is $624.26. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $171.44 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. MicroStrategy’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $529.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 55.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

