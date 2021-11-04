Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (EAD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0602 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years.

Shares of EAD stock opened at $8.97 on Thursday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $9.19.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) by 134.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,946 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,122 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund

Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks current income and capital appreciation through investment in below investment grade debt securities, loans, and preferred stocks. The company was founded on December 3, 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

