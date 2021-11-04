Wells Fargo & Company Boosts MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target to $62.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MGM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $21.42 and a 12 month high of $49.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 359,286 shares in the company, valued at $14,371,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter worth $1,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2,175.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

