Wells Fargo & Company Increases The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $159.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $159.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.22.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $165.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.88 and a 200-day moving average of $173.65. The Clorox has a one year low of $156.23 and a one year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The Clorox had a return on equity of 75.47% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

