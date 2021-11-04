Wells Fargo & Company Trims The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $55.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 27.52% from the company’s previous close.

CAKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cheesecake Factory presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Shares of CAKE traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.13. 18,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,392. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a fifty-two week low of $30.38 and a fifty-two week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.43.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a positive return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 304.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 21,771 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $892,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.