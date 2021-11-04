Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Welltower were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 350.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

WELL stock opened at $82.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

