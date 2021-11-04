Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.42 Per Share

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is an increase from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Westamerica Bancorporation has increased its dividend by 4.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Westamerica Bancorporation has a payout ratio of 52.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Westamerica Bancorporation to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

WABC stock opened at $56.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average of $58.33. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $66.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 40.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on WABC. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.59% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

