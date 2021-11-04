Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $5,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,474,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,096 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,595,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,552,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,117,000 after purchasing an additional 272,777 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,027,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,015,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,252,000 after purchasing an additional 198,168 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $122.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.40. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $39.72 and a 1-year high of $124.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 46.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $234,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,662.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $414,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,353 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

