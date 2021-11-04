Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska Sells 2,607 Shares of Stock

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $143,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. 4,095,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,300,525. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $36.70 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. Western Digital had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Western Digital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

