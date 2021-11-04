WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of WEX worth $15,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 24,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 64,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 215,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after acquiring an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WEX by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at $70,909,000.

Get WEX alerts:

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $149.08 on Thursday. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $134.38 and a one year high of $234.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $176.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.