WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The business had revenue of $17.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.51 million.

Several brokerages have commented on WHF. Raymond James raised their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of WHF stock opened at $15.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

