Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:WLL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,754. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 2.57. Whiting Petroleum has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $70.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whiting Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,447 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,126 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Whiting Petroleum worth $6,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $50.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

