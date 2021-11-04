WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Short Interest Update

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,700 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 152,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 55.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 210.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

WYY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,268. The company has a market capitalization of $49.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.09. WidePoint has a one year low of $4.87 and a one year high of $15.89.

Shares of WidePoint are set to reverse split on Saturday, November 6th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Saturday, November 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.98 million for the quarter. WidePoint had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through Carrier Services; and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services include bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

