William Blair Comments on IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IDXX)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will earn $8.36 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.34. William Blair also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on IDXX. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.80.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $625.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $651.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $624.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $421.15 and a 12-month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Financial Corporation raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% during the third quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,250 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.22, for a total transaction of $1,546,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $687.87, for a total transaction of $2,063,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,928 shares of company stock worth $5,429,334 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

