William M. Cook Sells 679 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total transaction of $151,437.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IEX stock opened at $230.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.07. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $176.62 and a 1-year high of $235.76.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in IDEX by 3.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 31.6% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 22,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in IDEX by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 56,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $240.00 to $246.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.