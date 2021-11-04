William P. Murnane Sells 29,502 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 29,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $634,588.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $481,751.40.

LAZY opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.59. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $322.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazydays by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lazydays by 4.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lazydays by 22.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays during the first quarter worth about $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

