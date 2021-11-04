William Penn Bancorp (WMPN) versus Its Rivals Financial Comparison

William Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: WMPN) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare William Penn Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get William Penn Bancorp alerts:

27.0% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of William Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets William Penn Bancorp 15.36% 2.42% 0.54% William Penn Bancorp Competitors 23.99% 9.34% 1.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares William Penn Bancorp and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio William Penn Bancorp $28.16 million $3.78 million 47.27 William Penn Bancorp Competitors $146.25 million $15.72 million 22.13

William Penn Bancorp’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than William Penn Bancorp. William Penn Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for William Penn Bancorp and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score William Penn Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 William Penn Bancorp Competitors 112 432 252 16 2.21

William Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.98%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential downside of 6.45%. Given William Penn Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe William Penn Bancorp is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

William Penn Bancorp peers beat William Penn Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

William Penn Bancorp Company Profile

William Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others. The company was founded on April 15, 2008 and is headquartered in Bristol, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.