Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) Position Trimmed by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Winmark worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Winmark by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WINA opened at $248.98 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $902.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.81. Winmark Co. has a twelve month low of $165.82 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. This represents a $31.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

In other Winmark news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total value of $532,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony D. Ishaug sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $586,056.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,846 shares of company stock worth $5,069,394 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

