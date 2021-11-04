WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) PT Raised to $7.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.78. WisdomTree Investments has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the first quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

