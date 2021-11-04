Wizz Air’s (WIZZ) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WIZZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,450 ($84.27) target price on Wizz Air in a report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,200 ($67.94) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. HSBC downgraded Wizz Air to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,500 ($58.79) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,163.31 ($67.46).

WIZZ stock opened at GBX 4,794 ($62.63) on Thursday. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,320 ($43.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,595 ($73.10). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,935.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 4,839.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

