WM Technology (MAPS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect WM Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WM Technology stock opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.89. WM Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAPS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,519,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 56.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MAPS. Truist Financial began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

