World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sets New 52-Week High at $217.15

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $217.15 and last traded at $215.31, with a volume of 1947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $196.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Stephens raised shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 15.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.15.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 22.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,242. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.47, for a total transaction of $259,549.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,569.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.