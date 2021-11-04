WVS Financial Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:WVFC)

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th.

WVS Financial has increased its dividend payment by 66.7% over the last three years.

WVFC stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. WVS Financial has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.

