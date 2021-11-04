Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.33. 58,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,627. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.40.
In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wynn Resorts Company Profile
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.