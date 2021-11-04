Wynn Resorts (WYNN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.17) per share for the quarter.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The casino operator reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.14) EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 1055.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Wynn Resorts to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $93.33. 58,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,279,627. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.40.

Several research firms recently commented on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Wynn Resorts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.25.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $38,852.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,107 shares in the company, valued at $787,432.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.