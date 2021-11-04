Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.940-$2.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Xcel Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,910,162. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XEL. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

In related news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 200,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

