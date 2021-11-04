Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Receives $5.06 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.69.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of XEBEF stock opened at $2.88 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.00.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

