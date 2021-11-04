Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Gap Up to $39.56

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.56, but opened at $41.47. Xencor shares last traded at $40.35, with a volume of 498 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 117.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 335.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after buying an additional 468,766 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 7.8% during the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 4,900,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,007,000 after buying an additional 353,234 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter worth $9,678,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after buying an additional 164,248 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1,130.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 160,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

