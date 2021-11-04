Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Short Interest Update

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 30th total of 4,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Get Xeris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.42. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 47,587 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.