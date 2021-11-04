XP Power (LON:XPP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,226.56

XP Power Limited (LON:XPP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,226.56 ($68.29) and traded as high as GBX 5,590 ($73.03). XP Power shares last traded at GBX 5,540 ($72.38), with a volume of 10,508 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on XP Power from GBX 5,945 ($77.67) to GBX 6,050 ($79.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get XP Power alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,317.31 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,226.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share. This is a positive change from XP Power’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. XP Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.49%.

In other news, insider Andy Sng sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,675 ($74.14), for a total transaction of £48,521.25 ($63,393.32).

XP Power Company Profile (LON:XPP)

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.