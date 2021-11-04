XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.23. XPO Logistics also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.150-$4.250 EPS.

Shares of XPO traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.09. 1,598,163 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.88. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $54.51 and a 52-week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XPO Logistics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,521 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of XPO Logistics worth $64,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

